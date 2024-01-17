India and Afghanistan will play the final T20I cricket match of the ongoing series on January 17. The match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India have already secured the series 2-0, with youngsters like Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal shining bright with their batting performances.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head records

India and Afghanistan have played 7 T20I matches against each other so far, with 6 of those producing results. The Afghans are yet to secure a win against the Men in Blue.

Before this series, these two teams clashed in the Men’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. However, the match did not produce any results.

India vs Afghanistan fantasy team

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Virat Kohli, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs Afghanistan pitch report

Chinnaswamy typically offers a batters’ paradise, with a flat pitch and a small boundary. There have been 9 T20I matches played here so far while one of them did not produce any results.

Teams batting second won 5 of those games while teams batting first won it thrice. On one occasion, India won against Bangladesh by just 1 run when MS Dhoni choreographed a run-out.

India vs Afghanistan weather

It is a sunny day in Bengaluru. The highest temperature will go up to 27 degrees during the day whereas it will get cooler at 16 degrees at night.

With moderate humidity (69% at night) and little chance of rain, it promises to be a game unaffected by weather interruptions.

India vs Afghanistan prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is an 84% chance that India will win.

View Full Image India vs Afghanistan: Win probability (Google)

As per Crictracker, no matter who bats first, India will clean-sweep the series 3-0. Sportskeeda, too, believes India will win the match. We believe India will try their bench and manage to win it anyway.

