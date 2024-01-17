India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match: The Men in Blue will clash against the Afghan team in the final match of the series.
India and Afghanistan will play the final T20I cricket match of the ongoing series on January 17. The match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India have already secured the series 2-0, with youngsters like Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal shining bright with their batting performances.