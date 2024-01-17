 India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 17 2024 11:36:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.25 -2.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,566.25 -6.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 488.40 0.70%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 985.80 -2.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 811.10 -0.95%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Back Back

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match: The Men in Blue will clash against the Afghan team in the final match of the series.

Bengaluru: India's captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)Premium
Bengaluru: India's captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

India and Afghanistan will play the final T20I cricket match of the ongoing series on January 17. The match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India have already secured the series 2-0, with youngsters like Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal shining bright with their batting performances.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head records

India and Afghanistan have played 7 T20I matches against each other so far, with 6 of those producing results. The Afghans are yet to secure a win against the Men in Blue.

Also Read: Is this ‘gali cricket‘? Rohit Sharma’s discussion with Virat Kohli over DRS goes viral

Before this series, these two teams clashed in the Men’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. However, the match did not produce any results.

India vs Afghanistan fantasy team

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Virat Kohli, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs Afghanistan pitch report

Chinnaswamy typically offers a batters’ paradise, with a flat pitch and a small boundary. There have been 9 T20I matches played here so far while one of them did not produce any results.

Also Read: Should Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma be in India’s T20I cricket team? Sunil Gavaskar says this

Teams batting second won 5 of those games while teams batting first won it thrice. On one occasion, India won against Bangladesh by just 1 run when MS Dhoni choreographed a run-out.

India vs Afghanistan weather

It is a sunny day in Bengaluru. The highest temperature will go up to 27 degrees during the day whereas it will get cooler at 16 degrees at night.

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

With moderate humidity (69% at night) and little chance of rain, it promises to be a game unaffected by weather interruptions.

India vs Afghanistan prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is an 84% chance that India will win.

India vs Afghanistan: Win probability
View Full Image
India vs Afghanistan: Win probability (Google)

As per Crictracker, no matter who bats first, India will clean-sweep the series 3-0. Sportskeeda, too, believes India will win the match. We believe India will try their bench and manage to win it anyway.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App