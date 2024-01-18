India vs Afghanistan: ‘Ashwin level thinking’; Rahul Dravid reacts to Rohit Sharma ‘retired out’ controversy
India defeated Afghanistan by Super Over and 10 runs in a thrilling third T20I in Bengaluru. Controversy spurred over Indian skipper Rohit Sharma being allowed to bat in the second Super Over after walking off the field.
India beat Afghanistan by 10 runs in a thrilling third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, the feat was not achieved before the fans were on the edge of their seats as India skipper Rohit Sharma was asked to bat three times thanks to the two Super Overs that were played to determine the outcome of the match.