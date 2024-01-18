India beat Afghanistan by 10 runs in a thrilling third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, the feat was not achieved before the fans were on the edge of their seats as India skipper Rohit Sharma was asked to bat three times thanks to the two Super Overs that were played to determine the outcome of the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, a major controversy has now erupted over India skipper Rohit Sharma being allowed to bat in the second Super Over after leaving the field to give a seemingly faster runner, Rinku Singh, a chance to finish the innings.

It's worth noting that the match officials have yet to confirm whether Rohit was deemed 'retired out' or 'retired hurt'. According to ICC law, a batsman is allowed to bat again if he is declared retired hurt, but not if he is retired out.

According to the ICC playing conditions for T20 matches quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, "[a]ny batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in any subsequent Super Over."

Meanwhile, Law 25.4.2 of the MCC quoted by Firstpost, notes, “If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out’," says Law 25.4.2 of the MCC.

Rahul Dravid reacts to ‘Retired Out’ controversy: In an interaction with the broadcasters, Indian coach Rahul Dravid said, “Taking himself out was Ashwin-level thinking. That’s Ash-level thinking,"

Dravid was hinting at an IPL innings of Ravichandran Ashwin where the veteran player retired himself out in order to enhance the flow of runs.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was also asked if the match officials had made any communications regarding the Indian skipper being adjudged retired hurt or retired out. Trott said(quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, “I have no idea…Has there ever been two Super Overs? That's what I am trying to say. It's sort of like a new... we keep setting these new sort of rules. What I am trying to say is we kept testing the rules, we kept testing the guidelines."

Rohit heaps praise on Rinku Singh: “Creating the partnership was important but we kept talking to each other about not to lose that intent… Obviously for us, it was important that we bat as long as possible, bat deep but not to compromise with the intent that we wanted to show"

While being asked about Rinku Singh's heroics, the Indian skipper said, "In the last couple of series that he played, he has shown what he can do with the bat. Very fearless, keeps himself very calm, very clear about his game plan as well and knows his strengths pretty well. He is coming off age and doing the job that's expected out of him. Everytime he gets an opportunity, he creates an impression. Augurs well for the team moving forward, we wanted someone like that at the back end who can finish games like that with a very clear mindset."

