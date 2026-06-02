India vs Afghanistan: Complete schedule, team squads, venues and key details

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season done and dusted, the focus will now shift back to international cricket, as India hosts Afghanistan for a one-off Test and three ODIs.

Both teams will set their sights on the next major ICC tournament—the 2027 ODI World Cup — late next year. While there is still a long way to go before that tournament, the upcoming series will provide India with an opportunity to test their squad depth.

While the usual suspects like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are part of the India squad, it also features young, promising talents like all-rounder Harsh Dubey and pacers Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, though, is one notable absentee as he has been rested for both the one-off Test as well as the three-match ODI series, keeping his workload in mind. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are beginning a new era under head coach Richard Pybus.

Pybus recently replaced Jonathan Trott as Afghanistan's head coach, and this will be the team's first major assignment under him. Given that Afghanistan plays relatively fewer Tests, the visitors will be hoping to put up a fight against Shubman Gill and Co.

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In the one-off Test, for Afghanistan, Rahmat Shah will be the key batter in charge of anchoring the innings, whereas wrist-spinner Zahir Khan will hope to produce long, disciplined spells. In the ODI series, Rashid Khan remains the ultimate weapon to dismantle India's middle-order, whereas Rahmanullah Gurbaz will look to give Afghanistan high-flying starts in the powerplay.

Ahead of the series, here is everything you need to know: India vs Afghanistan head-to-head The only time India and Afghanistan played a Test match before this was in June 2018, when the two teams locked horns in Bengaluru. India won by an innings and 262 runs.

As for ODIs, the two teams have met four times. While India have won three matches, one match ended in a tie. That was a Super Four match of the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai, wherein both teams posted 252 on the board. Both teams earned a point each for the tie.

How can fans buy tickets for the matches? Fans can purchase tickets for the India vs Afghanistan matches on Zomato's District app and website.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan series? All matches of the India vs Afghanistan series will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will also be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Afghanistan full schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 6-10 June India vs Afghanistan one-off Test MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur 9.30 AM 13 June India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 1.30 PM 17 June India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 1.30 PM 20 June India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 1.30 PM

India vs Afghanistan series full squads India one-off Test squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Harpreet Brar, Dhruv Jurel

Afghanistan one-off Test squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey