India vs Afghanistan Delhi weather: Rain threat looms before IND vs AFG 1st T20I; how much will it affect the game?

Scattered monsoon might play a role on Sunday during India's first T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to light rainfall on Sunday accompanied by thunderstorms.

The National Capital has been receiving scattered showers brought by monsoon over the past two weeks, and will likely to remain the same over te next few days. The second and third T20Is between India and Afghanistan will be played at the same venue on September 15 and 17 respective.

Having said that, conditions around the time of the match, doesn't necessarily indicate a washout, but interruptions can be frustrating for both the sides. According to Accuweather.com, there will be a cloud cover of 21% with an hour of rain expected. “Mainly clear with a thunderstorm in spots late,” the weather website said, with a 33% probability of thunderstorms.

Delhi weather update on September 13

View full Image View full Image New Delhi weather forecast on September 13. ( Screengrab )

Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory Beside the weather, the traffic in Delhi on Sunday is another talking point ahead of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan. On the eve of the same on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory, saying traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will remain in place in and around the stadium from 2 PM IST onwards.

The traffic advisory comes amid the ongoing BRICS Summit in New Delhi. In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said, “In connection with the India–Afghanistan T20 Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 13.09.2026, traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will be in place in and around the stadium area from 1400 hrs onwards.”

The traffic police also advised commuters to plan their journeys and avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area. "Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area, use alternate routes wherever feasible and follow the directions of traffic personnel," the advisory said.

The Delhi Traffic Police also urged spectators attending the match to use only designated entry points, parking areas and app-based taxi pick-up and drop-off points. “Spectators are requested to use only designated entry, parking and app-based taxi pick-up/drop-off points. For real-time traffic updates, follow the official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police.”

The advisory comes with the traffic police expecting increased movement of spectators and vehicles around the venue. "Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.