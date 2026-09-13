India vs Afghanistan Delhi weather: Rain threat looms before IND vs AFG 1st T20I; how much will it affect the game?

Scattered monsoon might play a role on Sunday during India's first T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to light rainfall on Sunday accompanied by thunderstorms.

The National Capital has been receiving scattered showers brought by monsoon over the past two weeks, and will likely to remain the same over te next few days. The second and third T20Is between India and Afghanistan will be played at the same venue on September 15 and 17 respective.

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Having said that, conditions around the time of the match, doesn't necessarily indicate a washout, but interruptions can be frustrating for both the sides. According to Accuweather.com, there will be a cloud cover of 21% with an hour of rain expected. “Mainly clear with a thunderstorm in spots late,” the weather website said, with a 33% probability of thunderstorms.

Delhi weather update on September 13

New Delhi weather forecast on September 13.

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Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory Beside the weather, the traffic in Delhi on Sunday is another talking point ahead of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan. On the eve of the same on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory, saying traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will remain in place in and around the stadium from 2 PM IST onwards.

The traffic advisory comes amid the ongoing BRICS Summit in New Delhi. In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said, “In connection with the India–Afghanistan T20 Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 13.09.2026, traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will be in place in and around the stadium area from 1400 hrs onwards.”

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The traffic police also advised commuters to plan their journeys and avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area. "Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area, use alternate routes wherever feasible and follow the directions of traffic personnel," the advisory said.

The Delhi Traffic Police also urged spectators attending the match to use only designated entry points, parking areas and app-based taxi pick-up and drop-off points. “Spectators are requested to use only designated entry, parking and app-based taxi pick-up/drop-off points. For real-time traffic updates, follow the official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police.”

The advisory comes with the traffic police expecting increased movement of spectators and vehicles around the venue. "Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.

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Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion," Delhi Traffic Police said. The traffic police advised commuters to follow instructions from personnel deployed in the area and use alternate routes wherever feasible to avoid congestion during the match.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in