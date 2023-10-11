The Afghan player who gained maximum attention since the start of India vs Afghanistan match is the Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. The pacer was greeted with chants of "Kohli! Kohli!" at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Naveen-Ul- Haq, who played for Lucknow Super Giants’, and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli, were involved in a heated argument when the two teams faced each other earlier on May 1 this year in the tournament. Naveen and Kohli had a heated exchange during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) away match against LSG in the IPL 2023. Kohli was also involved in verbal duels with LSG mentor Gambhir and West Indies batter Kyle Mayers in the infamous IPL encounter. During the IPL season, Naveen is believed to have poked fun at Kohli through his Instagram stories. With Kohli fans showing no mercy on Naveen's on and off-field antics, the viral video of spectators teasing the Afghanistan cricketer remained a buzzing topic on social media.

Earlier, when Afghanistan played their match against Bangladesh in World Cup on Saturday. Naveen-ul-Haq was vehemently trolled by Kohli fans when Afghanistan were defending a mediocre total in its World Cup opener at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat in the World Cup match against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

India are coming into this match after sealing a six-wicket win against Australia. Afghanistan lost against Bangladesh by six wickets in their previous game.

Hashmatullah praised his team's bowling attack and said that they are looking forward to restricting India.

"We will bat first. It looks like a good batting surface. We have a good bowling attack to restrict them. It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat. We are enjoying a good chance to showcase our talent. We are going with the same team," Hashmatullah said.

India captain Rohit Sharma said there is one change in the team.

"We were looking to bat second. We saw the amount of dew last evening. Don't think the wicket will change much. Need to bowl well and need to come back and bat better. We were under pressure to start with (in previous game) but KL and Kohli batted well, we take a lot of pride. It was a good game for us, hopefully, we can repeat that and keep the momentum going forward. Ashwin misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in for him," Rohit said.

*with Agency Inputs

