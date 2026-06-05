India vs Afghanistan: Gautam Gambhir confirms No.3 spot for Sai Sudharsan in one-off Test: ‘Got to give him…'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has said that Sai Sudharsan will bat at No.3 in the one-off Test against Afghanistan, which starts in Mullanpur on Saturday, 6 June.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer has played just six Tests since making his debut in 2025 against England in England. He has aggregated 302 runs at an average of 27.45, including two half-centuries.

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Sai Sudharsan is coming on the back of a productive IPL campaign wherein he scored 722 runs from 17 matches at a strike rate of 157.98. He slammed eight fifties and one century.

Gautam Gambhir on Sai Sudharsan “Honestly, Sai hasn’t got a fair chance. He’s only played a handful of Test matches, and he started his career in England, which we all know is not the easiest place. He’s had a phenomenal run in IPL (Indian Premier League) as well and we’ve got to give him a fair chance,” Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal enjoyed a stellar outing in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 543 runs at an average of 60.33. However, Gambhir said that the competition for spots means that Padikkal has to miss out of the playing XI.

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“You can only pick 11, unfortunately. And sometimes you just have to wait for your opportunity. I’ve always believed that the guys who we are going to play, we will give them a fair run. And again, Sudharsan is not in bad form either.

"He’s got 700 runs in the IPL. And if judging players by only four or five Test matches is good enough, then I feel that we will never be able to build something. So, hopefully he will get his time. Whenever his time comes, we will give him a fair run as well,” he said.

Rishabh Pant was stripped of Test vice-captaincy, but Gambhir stressed on the fact that his performance with the bat is what matters the most. In the home Test series against South Africa late last year, the Delhi batter endured scores of 7, 13, 27 and 2.

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“The responsibility is only playing for India. Everything else is a by-product. Captaincy, vice-captaincy, all these are by-products. When you start playing for India, you don’t think about vice-captaincy or captaincy at all.

"You think about doing good for India. So, going from one to the other is just a by-product. And ultimately, everyone is judged on performance. Be it me, be it any support staff, be it any player.

“As far as Rishabh is concerned, we will expect him to be the way he is. It’s not like we will tell him that you have to curb your game. But in international cricket, it’s very important to know what kind of situation the team is in and what it demands and what kind of shot to play. But it’s not like any player is told to play a completely different game from his natural game,” the former India opener explained.

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The one-off Test is not part of the World Test Championship. The Test will be followed by a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.