India vs Afghanistan: Hardik Pandya cleared to return in ODIs after bowling full quota of 10 overs at CoE

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya today has cleared his fitness tests at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, and the coaches at the CoE have given him the green signal to play in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper had missed a few matches of IPL 2026 due to a back spasm. Hardik Pandya, in fact, endured a forgettable season with both bat and ball, scoring just 206 runs and taking four wickets from 10 matches.

He has been at the CoE in Bengaluru since 2 June. The three-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan will begin with the first match at Dharamsala on 13 June.

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BCCI source on Hardik Pandya's fitness "Hardik was on a holiday abroad before he checked in at the CoE on 2 June. Over the next five days, he did several match simulations and even bowled (full quota of) 10 overs," a BCCI source told PTI.

"There has been no discomfort, and the information is that his fitness data for various parameters has been okayed by Strength and Conditioning coaches at the CoE," the source added.

Team India’s assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak had on Monday said that, while he didn’t have an update on Pandya’s fitness, he was doing well.

"I have honestly not got the news whether they have been cleared or not. But I'm sure they will be there. Whatever I heard, they are fine, but they, they have to go and do that fitness test or whatever the rule is," Kotak said.

Pandya has not played an ODI for India since March 2025, when the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. However, the 32-year-old suffered a quadriceps injury during the 2025 Asia Cup later that year, and that injury eventually sidelined him from the national team for several months.

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While he did play domestic cricket competitions like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, he wasn’t cleared to bowl the full quota of 10 overs by the BCCI CoE, which meant that he missed out on a place in the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year.

Hardik was also not included in the India T20I squads for the upcoming away series against Ireland and England. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Hardik will be a part of the ODI squads, now that the focus has switched to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia late next year.

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