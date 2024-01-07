India vs Afghanistan: In a big blow to India ahead of the T20 series against Afghanistan, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were ruled out from the series due to injuries. The three players will miss India's last chance at a T20 series before T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Hardik Pandya got injured during the ICC World Cup 2023, while Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered injuries during the South Africa tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three players are expected to be crucial during the T20 World Cup 2023 as they have displayed great potential in the shortest format of the game. As the suspense remains over Rohit Sharma's future in white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya is expected to succeed him as the next skipper in the T20 format of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav has also displayed great potential while leading India against Australia and South Africa. India's Mr. 360 degree displayed the acumen of a leader and his captaincy calls on the field provided India with a great advantage against strong teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ruturaj Gaikwad has done really great as an opener in the T20 format and in case Rohit Sharma decides to skip the T20 World Cup 2024, he is one of the three young openers India is looking for the job. During the Australia series, he supported Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive cricket well and managed to weave a long innings.

Hardik Pandya's recovery not as expected Despite the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) initial prognosis of a speedy recovery, Hardik Pandya is still actively engaged in rehabilitation. It has been revealed that, although the Indian all-rounder is diligently focusing on enhancing his physical strength and conditioning, he has not yet attained an optimal level of fitness.

In a precautionary move, the medical team has recommended that Hardik Pandya should persist in closely observing and managing his workload. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

