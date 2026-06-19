India vs Afghanistan: Harshit Rana named in hosts' squad for 3rd ODI as pacer returns from knee injury

Pacer Harshit Rana has been included in India's squad for the third ODI against Afghanistan that will take place in Chennai on Saturday.

Rana has not played competitive cricket since suffering a knee injury during a T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa in February. He missed the 2026 T20 World Cup that India won as well as IPL 2026 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

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"Mr Harshit Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in an official press release.

India aim for ODI series sweep India have already clinched the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after winning the first two matches.

The first ODI in Dharamsala was reduced to 25 overs due to rain, and the Men in Blue chased a target of 195 in 22.5 overs, with captain Shubman Gill top-scoring with an unbeaten 84.

Also Read | IND vs AFG: Hardik cleared to return in ODIs after bowling full 10 overs at CoE

The hosts then produced a clinical performance in the second ODI in Lucknow. Centuries from Shubman Gill (154) and Ishan Kishan (125) powered India to 402 after being asked to bat first. In their reply, the visitors were bowled out for 232 in 44.3 overs, with Darwish Rasooli (6) retiring out due to an injury.

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Harshit Rana's career so far Ever since making his international debut in November 2024 during a Test against Australia, the 24-year-old has played two Tests, 14 ODIs and nine T20Is, having taken four, 26 and nine wickets in the three formats respectively.

The Delhi speedster also went onto play a crucial role for Kolkata Knight Riders in their title-winning IPL 2024 campaign, taking 19 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.08.

Prior to the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa, the right-arm pacer played in the ODI series and the T20I series against New Zealand at home. He took six wickets from three matches in the ODI series, while taking just two wickets from three T20Is.

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Harshit Rana had already been named in the India squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, in the T20Is squads.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast on 26 and 28 June, before taking on England in a five-match T20I series starting on 1 July. That series will be followed by a three-match ODI series against England.

The Ireland series will be India's first series with Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the Indian T20I team. He was named the new T20I captain of India earlier in June, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to their third T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

Updated India squad for the third ODI against Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana

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