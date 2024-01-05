India Vs Afghanistan: JioCinema to present landmark T20I series in 11 languages, details here
This is for the first time that Afghanistan side will take on the might of India after an impressive world cup campaign and hope to register their first ever victory against the Men in Blue in the first T20I on January 11, 2024.
With India and Afghanistan all set to begin the first T20I series of 2024 on 11 January, Viacom18 on 5 January announced that it will present the three-match T20I series live and exclusive on JioCinema, Sports18-1 SD + HD, and Colors Cineplex.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message