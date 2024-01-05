With India and Afghanistan all set to begin the first T20I series of 2024 on 11 January, Viacom18 on 5 January announced that it will present the three-match T20I series live and exclusive on JioCinema, Sports18-1 SD + HD, and Colors Cineplex.

Apart from this, Viacom18 also said that JioCinema will elevate the viewing experience by presenting the series in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also, Colors Cineplex will present live action in Hindi, while viewers will be able to opt between English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Sports18-1 SD + HD. Incisive analysis from experts such as Suresh Raina, Zaheer Khan, Saba Karim, Parthiv Patel, Aakash Chopra, and Pragyan Chopra will be done throughout the series, the media outlet said.

Viacom18 even released a humourous promo, where India and Afghanistan are represented by their respective kits in a sports store engaging in friendly banter. With the tagline of ‘dekh lenge’, the campaign plays along the lines of ‘the giant killers vs the giants’. Both teams are depicted challenging each other for the series with enjoyable cultural references.

“Afghanistan has arguably had the most exhilarating development in world cricket over the past few years, so the India tour promises a perfect mix of neighbourly camaraderie and high octane T20 action," said a Viacom18 Spokesperson.

“While there won’t be any dearth of cricketing excitement inside the boundary line, our endeavour outside of it is to package accessibility and personalisation for every cricket fan watching the series, be it through handheld devices or connected TV. 2024 will see a meteoric rise in digital consumption of live sports and we are poised to fill that gap with our offerings," it added.

This is the first time that the Afghanistan side will take on the might of India after an impressive World Cup campaign and hope to register their first-ever victory against the Men in Blue in the first T20I on January 11, 2024.

India Vs Afghanistan T20I series: Live streaming details

Coverage for the matches will begin at 6 PM on JioCinema, Sports18-1 SD + HD, and Colors Cineplex.

India Vs Afghanistan T20I series: Schedule

Ist T20I: Mohali, 6 pm, January 11

2nd T20I: Indore, 6 pm, January 14

3rd T20I: Bengaluru, 6 pm, January 17.

