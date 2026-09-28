IND vs AFG LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal: Shreyas Iyer's men enter semifinals without breaking a sweat

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: After a gold medal by the women's cricket team, their male colleagues start Asian Games title defence in the quarterfinal against Afghanistan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nishhin on Monday. The Indian team, led by Shreyas Iyer, entered the knockout stage directly after securing one of the four spots reserved for the highest-ranked teams.

Arch-rivals Pakistan have already booked a spot in the semifinals after their quarterfinal match against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan advanced on the basis of their superior ICC T20I ranking. India had won gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.

India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI

India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain),Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq