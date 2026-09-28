IND vs AFG LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal: Shreyas Iyer's men enter semifinals without breaking a sweat

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: After a gold medal by the women's cricket team, their male colleagues start Asian Games title defence in the quarterfinal against Afghanistan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nishhin on Monday. The Indian team, led by Shreyas Iyer, entered the knockout stage directly after securing one of the four spots reserved for the highest-ranked teams.
Arch-rivals Pakistan have already booked a spot in the semifinals after their quarterfinal match against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan advanced on the basis of their superior ICC T20I ranking. India had won gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.
India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain),Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
It's official. The Indian cricket team enter the semifinals of the men's cricket competition without playing a single ball after the match has been abandoned.
The conditions have grown dark and gloomy. The covers are firmly in place and the toss is going to be delayed. Although a few players are out on the field, there is no sign of any activity. Lengthy wait in the horizon.
According to a RevSportz report, the outfield is still wet due to showers in the morning and the ground staff are trying to make it playable. Don't be surprised if the toss is delayed. There is also a rain forecast in the afternoon.
One of the major concerns for the organisers and the Indian team is the weather conditions. Despite having arrived more than a week ago, the Indian team were able to do outdoor nets only yesterday, that too under cloudy conditions. Frequent rain has ensured they've had very little chance for outdoor nets.
On the other hand, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semifnals after their match against Hong Kong was washed out due to rain.
One of the major talking points will be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old, who was the Player of the Series in Zimbabwe, has warmed the bench since then, with Sanju Samson being preferred due to his seniority and experience. In fact, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had made it clear that Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his chances.
India are coming into this tournament on the back of seven consecutive wins in T20Is. They first defeated Zimbabwe and Afghanistan with identical 3-0 margins before scrapping through against Japan in a one-off T20I that was impacted heavily due to rain.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan quarterfinal in Japan at the Asian Games 2026.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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