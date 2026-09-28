IND vs AFG LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal: Shreyas Iyer's men enter semifinals without breaking a sweat

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: After a gold medal by the women's cricket team, their male colleagues start Asian Games title defence in the quarterfinal against Afghanistan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nishhin on Monday. The Indian team, led by Shreyas Iyer, entered the knockout stage directly after securing one of the four spots reserved for the highest-ranked teams.
Arch-rivals Pakistan have already booked a spot in the semifinals after their quarterfinal match against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan advanced on the basis of their superior ICC T20I ranking. India had won gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.
India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain),Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
It's official. The Indian cricket team enter the semifinals of the men's cricket competition without playing a single ball after the match has been abandoned.
The conditions have grown dark and gloomy. The covers are firmly in place and the toss is going to be delayed. Although a few players are out on the field, there is no sign of any activity. Lengthy wait in the horizon.
According to a RevSportz report, the outfield is still wet due to showers in the morning and the ground staff are trying to make it playable. Don't be surprised if the toss is delayed. There is also a rain forecast in the afternoon.
One of the major concerns for the organisers and the Indian team is the weather conditions. Despite having arrived more than a week ago, the Indian team were able to do outdoor nets only yesterday, that too under cloudy conditions. Frequent rain has ensured they've had very little chance for outdoor nets.
On the other hand, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semifnals after their match against Hong Kong was washed out due to rain.
One of the major talking points will be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old, who was the Player of the Series in Zimbabwe, has warmed the bench since then, with Sanju Samson being preferred due to his seniority and experience. In fact, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had made it clear that Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his chances.
India are coming into this tournament on the back of seven consecutive wins in T20Is. They first defeated Zimbabwe and Afghanistan with identical 3-0 margins before scrapping through against Japan in a one-off T20I that was impacted heavily due to rain.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan quarterfinal in Japan at the Asian Games 2026.