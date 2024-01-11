India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, 1st T20: Rohit Sharma led India will take on Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The Indian skipper who is making a comeback in the shortest format of the game will look to win the Mohali game in style.
Fans, however, will miss the services of veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli who was named in the Indian XI for the Afghanistan series but isn't available for selection in the 1st game owing to ‘personal reasons’. In Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's absence, Shubman Gill is expected to take the number 3 spot while coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting for India.
Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson are also expected to find a place in the Indian playing XI, settling almost all spots in the top 6 Indian batting lineup.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, have suffered a major blow ahead of the India series with star bowler Rashid Khan being ruled unfit to be part of the T20 series.
Afghan coach Jonathan Trott seems to have taken Rashid's exclusion in good stride noting that it will be interesting to see who will stand up to take the key player's place.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Trott said, “Obviously, we are going to miss a player like Rashid, his leadership and the overall package he brings to the side. But it'll be good to see who is going to stand up and take responsibility and pressure, just a couple of months after the World Cup,"
India vs Afghanistan Live: Where will 3 matches be played?
India vs Afghanistan Live: In this Afghanistan tour, both teams are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals.
1st T20I – January 11, 2024, Mahali
2nd T20I – January 14, 2024, Indore
3rd T20I – January 17, 2024, Bengaluru
India vs Afghanistan Live: Was Ishan Kishan dropped
India vs Afghanistan Live: Speaking on Kishan not being selected for India's T20 squad to face Afghanistan, Rahul Dravid, while speaking to the press said, "Absolutely not. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan had requested for a break in South Africa which we agreed to, and supported that," said Dravid in his pre-match press meet ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan.
India vs Afghanistan Live: When and where to watch the match today?
India vs Afghanistan Live: The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD. The live stream of the series will be available on the JioCinema app. Viacom18 has announced that it will present the three-match T20I series live and exclusive on JioCinema, Sports18-1 SD + HD, and Colors Cineplex. JioCinema will present the series in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Coach Rahul Dravid backs Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Amid reports of Ishan Kishan telling lies to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), having mental fatigue, and then being seen partying in Dubai, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid defended the left-handed batter saying Kishan will be back into the national fold once he makes himself available for selection.
Despite not being a regular in the XI, Kishan has been one of the few Indian cricketers who has been a part of the squad in all formats for the past year or so. But when the name was not included in India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, eyebrows were raised.
“He told the team management that he had mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.
India vs Afghanistan Live: AFG probable XI for today
India vs Afghanistan Live: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Ibrahim Zadran (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib/Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India vs Afghanistan Live: India's probable XI for today
India vs Afghanistan Live: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
India vs Afghanistan Live: Rahul Dravid confirms IND's opening pair
India vs Afghanistan Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, coach Rahul Dravid said, "As of now, We're certainly opening with Rohit and Jaiswal. But when you have a squad, you have to have that flexibility to do whatever is required if that is in the best interest of the team, and gives us the best chance to succeed. So nothing is closed. But certainly, we're really happy with what Jaiswal has done as an opener for us, and he gives us a left-right combination as well at the top,"
