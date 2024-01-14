India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, 2nd T20: Ind vs Aus, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to take an unassailable lead in the series when they take on Afghanistan in the second T20 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore today.
Rohit and Co will be looking for a repeat of their performance in the first T20, while trying to iron out a few kinks in their armour in the last two T20s they will play before the Twenty20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will be looking to produce some memorable knocks to impress the selectors.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's comeback to the Indian team will mean some changes to the line-up to accommodate the veteran batsman.
However, Rohit and Co will do well not to underestimate the threat posed by the Afghan Lions, who have the credentials to beat any team in the world on their day. Despite the loss of their star bowler - Rashid Khan - Afghanistan have plenty of dangerous players in the shape of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and the rest to trouble the Indian batting.
India and Afghanistan squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Rohit Sharma's comeback in T20Is after over 14 months turned out to be a bit bitter experience as Team India's skipper got run out for a duck after facing just two deliveries during the first T20 match against Afghanistan at Mohali. The usually calm and cool Rohit Sharma did not hide his anger on this occasion as Shubman Gill did not pay heed to his call for a quick single.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: India's star Virat Kohli is all set to return to Team India for the second T20 international at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday. His return triggered several questions for the Indian squad as Shubman Gill opened with Rohit Sharma during the 1st T20I. The fans are wondering if Virat Kohli will takeover his usual number 3 position or will replace Shubman Gill in the opening position.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan for the second T20 international match of the three-match series at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on January 14. In the first match, India defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets, all thanks to Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh.
The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, will face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan for the second T20 international match of the three-match series at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on January 14.
In the first bilateral T20 series between the two teams, it will be the first time Virat Kohli will be playing, after missing the first match due to personal reasons.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: The weather conditions will be supportive on match day, with no rain prediction. Also, the temperature will remain around 22 degrees Celsius and may drop to 17 degrees towards the end of the game.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said, "If you see the entire World Cup, Virat Kohli has a playing style and he scores a lot of runs when he follows that template. Even in T20s, he rarely starts hitting fours and sixes from the first ball. He takes his time. If he has to run at a strike rate of 150, he does that in the powerplay,"
"In New York or the West Indies, the pitches will be such that there will be more chances of runs getting scored in the first six overs. So ideally, you want Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be together from the start. If you have to follow that template, start it now," the former Indian cricketer added.
