India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, 3rd T20: Ind vs Afg, Rohit Sharma-led energised Indian squad is all set to sweep the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan after defeating the latter by 6 wickets at Holkar stadium in Indore on 14 January.
India will face Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday for the last and third T20 match. The match between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast on the Sports 18 network and will be live-streamed on JioCinema from 7 pm (IST) onwards.
It is expected that the Indian management may make some changes in the playing XI as they are trying to provide opportunities to players who have been sitting on the bench.
On the other hand, Afghanistan will try to salvage some pride in the final encounter.
Before this T20I match, both India and Afghanistan faced each other three times in the T20 World Cups once in the Asia Cup and twice in the previous bilateral series. India have won all five matches.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, 3rd T20: Pitch report
M Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch is known to favour the batters and is considered to be a paradise due to being flat and ideal for batting. The boundaries are shorter. So the team winning the toss should bat first.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, 3rd T20: Weather report
The weather conditions will be supportive on match day, with no rain prediction. Also, the temperature will remain around 20.8 degrees Celsius, with a humidity of 78% expected.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, 3rd T20: Probable playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Dubey, JM Sharma (wk), RK Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India vs Afghanistan Live Score : The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will begin at 7.00 pm IST. Toss to take place at 6.30 pm.
