India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: India take on Afghanistan in their second match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi.
The in-form Indians will miss the services of young cricket prodigy Shubman Gill, who has not travelled with the team to Delhi due to a severe bout of dengue fever.
India opened the tournament with an emphatic win over five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game did not always look in India's favour, with the top order getting out early, but the stellar innings of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli helped the team to a memorable six-wicket win from a score of 2/3.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, had a tough start to the ODI World Cup with a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their first encounter at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.
Rohit Sharma's India will be looking to continue their winning ways and consolidate their place at the top of the points table ahead of their marquee clash with Pakistan. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be looking to make a statement by beating the two-time world champions in their capital city.
Former Indian cricketer and Afghanistan team mentor for ICC Cricket World Cup has called Rashid Khan a leader. Jadeja told ANI, "You can see that why he is a global leader. He performs every day whenever he plays - whether in India, Australia or elsewhere. He is a leader, there is no doubt about it,"
Speaking about his team, Jadeja said, "I don't think it is difficult for me or I have to make them believe. I think they believe in themselves and more than me, Indian Cricket auction tells them how good they are. I don't need to tell them," he said
India's batting coach Vikram Rathore stressed that the Men in Blue are experienced in the ODI format have the freedom to play the way they want. He said, "We have a very experienced batting unit at the moment. I don't think that message is required. Everyone knows how they have to play in this format. We have a very settled batting unit at the moment. Everyone has their own way. We are giving them the freedom to play the way they want to play. And we understand that everybody has a different way of playing. But everyone has their own way of playing and we have the trust that if they play and back themselves, we will achieve what we are looking to achieve," Rathour added.
India has the upper hand over Afghanistan with the two sides having met just three times in the ODI format, of which the Men in Blue have won two and tied one. The two teams have played each other only once in the 2019 ODI World Cup, where Afghanistan failed to chase down a target of 225 and were defeated by 11 runs.
India chose to opt for three spinners in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 which resulted in a stellar bowling performance by the Rohit Sharma-led side, restricting Australia to a score of just 199 runs. However, with different conditions in Delhi, questions have been raised if India will continue to play with the strategy of 3 spinners and just 2 pacers with all-rounder Hardik Pandya providing backup.
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has shared his views on India's three-spinner strategy. He said, "It will depend on the pitch if the match takes place on a pitch like Chennai then three spinners can play irrespective of the opposition. It could be Pakistan even when people say they play spin well or against South Africa who don't play spin well. Even against Afghanistan if pitch allows then three spinners should play if not then a world-class seamer like Mohammed Shami is sitting outside,"
India predicted XI:
(1) Rohit Sharma (capt), (2) Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan, (3) Virat Kohli, (4) Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, (5) KL Rahul (wk), (6) Hardik Pandya, (7) Ravindra Jadeja, (8) R Ashwin, (9) Kuldeep Yadav, (10) Jasprit Bumrah, (11) Mohammed Siraj.
Afghanistan predicted XI:
(1) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), (2) Ibrahim Zadran, (3) Rahmat Shah, (4) Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), (5) Mohammad Nabi, (6) Najibullah Zadran, (7) Azmatullah Omarzai, (8) Rashid Khan, (9) Naveen-ul-Haq, (10) Mujeeb Ur Rahman, (11) Fazalhaq Farooqi
The weather conditions in Delhi are set to be less humid with plenty of sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is zero percent probability of rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today.
The temperature is expected to range between 36 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the west-north-west direction in the day. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 25 km/h in the daytime and 15 km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is zero percent.
India vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.
Click here to read the full report
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!