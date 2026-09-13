India vs Afghanistan live streaming details: When and were to watch T20I series, pitch, weather report and more

India will lock horns against Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series that begins on Sunday (13 September). All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, and will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Afghanistan are hosting their home series in India because severe domestic security risks, political instability, and lacking stadium infrastructure prevent international teams from visiting their country, prompting the BCCI to provide Delhi's stadium as a safe, financially supportive venue.

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When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan first T20I?

Country Official broadcaster (s) India Sony TV (TV), FanCode (Streaming) Afghanistan Ariana TV (Both TV and streaming), My e& app (Streaming in Afghanistan only) North America Willow TV (Both TV and streaming) United Kingdom JioHotstar UK (Both TV and streaming) Middle East North Africa (MENA) and South East Asia (SEA) Cricbuzz (Both TV and streaming) Pakistan A Sports TV (TV), Tamashaweb (Streaming) Australia Fox Sports (TV and streaming) Bangladesh Tapmad (Streaming in Bangladesh only) Europe, Africa and rest of the world Sports Central YouTube channel

The upcoming series is the first bilateral T20I contest between Afghanistan and India since January 2024, and the last time they locked horns in the shortest format was during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

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India enter the series as the reigning T20 World Cup champions. They won the 2026 tournament on home soil, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad in March.

The victory made India the first team to successfully defend the men’s T20 World Cup title and the first nation to win the tournament on home soil.

Since defending the T20 series, though, India have undergone a significant leadership change with Shreyas Iyer taking over as new skipper. Under Iyer, however, India began on a disappointing note with series losses to Ireland and England. The Men in Blue then went on to beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in an away T20I series.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to the T20I squad after being included following fitness clearance. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma are among India’s other established T20 batting options, while Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy provide the main pace and spin options respectively.

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Afghanistan will be led by Ibrahim Zadran, who is taking charge of the team in a full-time T20I captaincy role for the first time. Rashid Khan remains a central part of the Afghanistan squad, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi,

Azmatullah Omarzai and Fazalhaq Farooqi are also included. Naveen-ul-Haq returns after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder that kept him out of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Also Read | India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I to go ahead as planned on September 13

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report The Arun Jaitley Stadium surface is generally considered conducive to batting in T20 cricket, with the venue's relatively short boundaries allowing batters to score quickly once they settle in.

The pitch can also provide assistance to spinners, particularly if the surface slows down.

New Delhi weather forecast According to AccuWeather.com, the skies in New Delhi are expected to be mostly cloudy with a little rain. Rain has been forecast for around 5 pm on Sunday evening in the national capital, with a 51 percent chance of it.

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However, that drops to 20 percent by the time the match is scheduled to start (7.30 pm IST), with the skies expected to be “mostly clear” at this time.

This suggests that while there is no danger of a completely washed out match, rain could still interrupt proceedings briefly.

India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XIs India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran (C), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.