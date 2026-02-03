India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When & where to watch IND U19 vs AFG U19 World Cup semifinal on TV & online?

Fie-time champions India will look to continue their momentum in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026 and enter the final unbeaten as the Boys in Blue take on Afghanistan in the second semifinal in Harare on Wednesday. India are one of the unbeaten teams in the tournament and will be oozing in confidence after their Super 6 victory over Pakistan.

On the other hand, this was Afghanistan's third semifinal entry after 2018 and 2022. Led by Mahboob Khan, Afghanistan have bee pretty impressive in this tournament so far. They started with a win over South Africa, followed by victories over West Indies and Tanzania in the group stage.

In the Super 6 stage, Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka but defeated Ireland to cement their spot in the last four stage. Meanwhile, as far as India are concerned, captain Ayush Mhatre's form has been the biggest concern for the Boys in Blue. So far, Mhatre scored just one half-century. With a final spot at stake, the Chennai Super Kings star need to pull up his socks.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 match details Date: February 4

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in Youth ODIs India enjoy a staggering 10-2 head-to-head record against Afghanistan in youth ODIs. The only time India faced Afghanistan in an ICC U19 World Cup match was way back in 2010 when the Boys in Blue won by eight wickets. Interestingly, Saurabh Netravalkar was a part of the Indian playing XI that day. Netravalkar is currently a part of the USA team, who have travelled to India to play the senior T20 World Cup.

When and where to watch IND U19 vs AFG U19? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India. The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 clash will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 probable XIs India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu, Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran