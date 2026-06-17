IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal open India's batting; Shubman Gill scrifices opening slot

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Score: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match in Lucknow on Wednesday. India, who are leading the series, handed debut to pacer Prince Yadav, who impressed in the IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will sit out of this match because of a quadricep injury. India also brought in Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal. For Afghanistan, Darwish Rasooli and Bilal Sami will made their debuts.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in ODIs

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India and Afghanistan have played five ODIs so far, with the Indian players enjoying a 4-0 win-loss record. One game ended in a tie in 2018.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

When and where to watch IND vs AFG 2nd ODI?

Star Sports channels will live telecast the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Milestones to watch out for in IND vs AFG 2nd ODI

Shreyas Iyer needs 11 runs to complete 3,000 runs in ODIs.

Ishan Kishan is 33 runs shy of 1000 runs in ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav need six wickets to reach 200 wickets in ODIs.