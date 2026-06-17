IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs cheaply; Shubman Gill joins Rohit Sharma as India bat first

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Score: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match in Lucknow on Wednesday. India, who are leading the series, handed debut to pacer Prince Yadav, who impressed in the IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants.
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will sit out of this match because of a quadricep injury. India also brought in Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal. For Afghanistan, Darwish Rasooli and Bilal Sami will made their debuts.
As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India and Afghanistan have played five ODIs so far, with the Indian players enjoying a 4-0 win-loss record. One game ended in a tie in 2018.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami
Star Sports channels will live telecast the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Shreyas Iyer needs 11 runs to complete 3,000 runs in ODIs.
Ishan Kishan is 33 runs shy of 1000 runs in ODIs.
Kuldeep Yadav need six wickets to reach 200 wickets in ODIs.
Unlike the first game, Rohit Sharma is looking in good touch in Lucknow. With Shubman Gill at the other end, the onus of this pair to lay the platform for the rest of the batting lineup. IND 49-1 (6)
OUTTTTT!!! Saleem Safi strikes on his first over on debut. Yashasvi Jaiswal hops and tries to cut it over the top. He manages to get the connection but didn't get the required elevation and is caught by Nangeyalia Kharoti in his second attempt. Jaiswal walks back for just 4 runs. IND 15/1 (3)
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma walk out to bat in Lucknow. That means, captain Shubman Gill will drop to no.3 in the batting order. Allah Ghazanfar will open the attack for Afghanistan.
Shubman Gill: We would have bowled first as well. It's all about being in difficult situations and getting that experience. Three changes. Prince makes his debut. We've got Kuldeep and Jaiswal in.
Hasmatullah Shahidi: We want to bowl first. Wicket looks fresh. I think it'll be spinning in the first innings. In the last game, we played really well, we missed the partnerships. We had one partnership and then threw away our wickets. Hopefully we come back stronger. Our boys have a lot of passion of cricket. We have three changes. Nabi is sick, Azmat got injured and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi isn't playing. Bilal, Darwish Rasooli and one more.
The big news coming up from Lucknow is that LSG pacer Prince Yadav has been handed his debut cap by Shreyas Iyer. Prince thus becomes India's third debutant after Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar. Shubman Gill and Hasmatullah Shahidi walk out for the toss. Afghanistan opt to bowl first.
Skipper Shubman Gill struck 84 not out to headline India's seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their rain-truncated first ODI. In a contest which was reduced to 25 overs per side, India replied with 195/3 in 22.5 overs against Afghanistan's 194 in 24.5 overs.
Gill struck 84 not out off 66 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, while Ishan Kishan made 34 and KL Rahul scored a 19-ball 39 not out in India's chase. Earlier in the first half, Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a rapid 51-ball 102 (8 fours, 8 sixes) but three wickets each for Indian debutants Gurnoor Brar (3/27) and Harsh Dubey (3/47) prevented Afghanistan from going past the 200-run mark.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is another player eagerly waiting in the wings. With Virat Kohli, who missed the series due to a hamstring injury, No. 3 slot still up for grabs, Ishan Kishan was preferred in the opening game but the left-handed Jaiswal has done enough in recent months to stake a claim for a place.
"In terms of that number three slot, that's something that in this series we'll play around with. Even if it's Ishan or KL or Yashasvi, it's a nice opportunity now. We've got a couple of one-day games coming up and we'll give guys opportunity in different slots, India bowling coach Morne Morkel had said.
Kuldeep Yadav's place in the ODI side has come under scrutiny in recent months. The left-arm wrist spinner featured regularly during the home series against South Africa and New Zealand but has since endured a dip in form. A modest IPL season was followed by an underwhelming outing in the one-off Test, where he struggled for rhythm. He also missed selection in India's recent T20I squads for the Ireland and England tours as well as the Asian Games.
But ODIs remain the 31-year-old's strongest format and the team management could consider bringing him in. Kuldeep taking wickets in the middle overs makes India's job a lot easier.
With two dozen ODI matches scheduled before the World Cup, the team management has made it clear that the ongoing series is an opportunity to test different combinations and assess players in various roles. "For this series, it's all about trying different combinations and seeing what really works for us. We don't play that many ODIs anymore - leading up to the World Cup, so it's all about trying different combinations and seeing what our strengths are," skipper Shubman Gill had said ahead of the opener.
As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India and Afghanistan have played five ODIs so far, with the Indian players enjoying a 4-0 win-loss record. One game ended in a tie in 2018.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma / Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Star Sports channels will live telecast the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Shreyas Iyer needs 11 runs to complete 3,000 runs in ODIs.
Ishan Kishan is 33 runs shy of 1000 runs in ODIs.
Kuldeep Yadav need six wickets to reach 200 wickets in ODIs.
The last few months haven't gone as Rohit Sharma would have liked. After the New Zealand series, Rohit's form dropped in IPL. To add more to that, Rohit also suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2026, that made his sit out for a few games for Mumbai Indian. With the clock fast ticking fast for the 2027 World Cup, Rohit would like to get back to form to shut down all the critics.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow.