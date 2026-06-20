IND vs AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India recall Harshit Rana after long injury-off in Chennai; Will Delhi pacer get a game?

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Along with a dominance-extending series clean sweep, India will eye substantial runs from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. While Rahul's spot in the one-day squad has never really been in doubt, Jaiswal would welcome a heavy knock to stake his claim for a space in the already-crowded top-order.
Captain Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan did no hard to their with reputation with respective hundreds in Lucknow. Harshit Rana, who had missed the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury and the subsequent IPL, returned to the India side after completing rehabilitation at BCCI Centre of Excellence.
However, it will be interesting to see whether the Indian think-tank plays him. With the series already in pocket, India might give some players, who have been warming the bench in the first two games, chances. Afghanistan, will be eager to sign off the series showing more fight, if not with a victory.
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami/Azmatullah Omarzai.
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that all-rounder Nitish Reddy is fit after missing the last game. There is a possibility of KL Rahul opting out of today's game with Ishan Kishan taking the gloves. For Afghanistan, the likes of Mohammad Nabi (illness) and Azmatullah Omarzai (injured in the nets) could return if fit.
Meanwhile, Harshit Rana has been added to the India camp for the third ODI in Chennai. The Delhi pacer suffered an injury during the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games and was immediately sidelined. He missed the World Cup and the IPL 2026. "The Men's Selection Committee has added Mr Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan.
“Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai,” the BCCI said in a statement a couple of days ago.
The India vs Afghanistan clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Afghanistan will be available on JioStar.
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami/Azmatullah Omarzai.
India have won both the games, thus scripting Shubman Gill's maiden ODI series win as captain. The Men in Blue won the rain-curtailed first game by seven wickets, before emerging victorious with a 170-run win in the second game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage between India and Afghanistan in the third and final ODI in Chennai.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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