IND vs AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India recall Harshit Rana after long injury-off in Chennai; Will Delhi pacer get a game?

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Along with a dominance-extending series clean sweep, India will eye substantial runs from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. While Rahul's spot in the one-day squad has never really been in doubt, Jaiswal would welcome a heavy knock to stake his claim for a space in the already-crowded top-order.

Captain Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan did no hard to their with reputation with respective hundreds in Lucknow. Harshit Rana, who had missed the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury and the subsequent IPL, returned to the India side after completing rehabilitation at BCCI Centre of Excellence.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the Indian think-tank plays him. With the series already in pocket, India might give some players, who have been warming the bench in the first two games, chances. Afghanistan, will be eager to sign off the series showing more fight, if not with a victory.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI possible XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami/Azmatullah Omarzai.