IND vs AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India recall Harshit Rana after long injury-off in Chennai; Will Delhi pacer get a game?

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Along with a dominance-extending series clean sweep, India will eye substantial runs from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. While Rahul's spot in the one-day squad has never really been in doubt, Jaiswal would welcome a heavy knock to stake his claim for a space in the already-crowded top-order.
Captain Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan did no hard to their with reputation with respective hundreds in Lucknow. Harshit Rana, who had missed the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury and the subsequent IPL, returned to the India side after completing rehabilitation at BCCI Centre of Excellence.
However, it will be interesting to see whether the Indian think-tank plays him. With the series already in pocket, India might give some players, who have been warming the bench in the first two games, chances. Afghanistan, will be eager to sign off the series showing more fight, if not with a victory.
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami/Azmatullah Omarzai.
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that all-rounder Nitish Reddy is fit after missing the last game. There is a possibility of KL Rahul opting out of today's game with Ishan Kishan taking the gloves. For Afghanistan, the likes of Mohammad Nabi (illness) and Azmatullah Omarzai (injured in the nets) could return if fit.
Meanwhile, Harshit Rana has been added to the India camp for the third ODI in Chennai. The Delhi pacer suffered an injury during the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games and was immediately sidelined. He missed the World Cup and the IPL 2026. "The Men's Selection Committee has added Mr Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan.
“Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai,” the BCCI said in a statement a couple of days ago.
The India vs Afghanistan clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Afghanistan will be available on JioStar.
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami/Azmatullah Omarzai.
India have won both the games, thus scripting Shubman Gill's maiden ODI series win as captain. The Men in Blue won the rain-curtailed first game by seven wickets, before emerging victorious with a 170-run win in the second game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage between India and Afghanistan in the third and final ODI in Chennai.