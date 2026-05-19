India vs Afghanistan Squad Announcement LIVE: Focus on Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of ODI series

India vs Afghanistan squad Announcement Live: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the squad for India's upcoming home series against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series in June after the IPL 2026 season concludes. The three ODIs will act as an ideal early preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup that will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia late next year.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could reportedly be relieved of his vice-captaincy duties, whereas Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's selection in the squad is uncertain due to fitness concerns.

Both Rohit and Hardik suffered injuries during the ongoing IPL 2026 tournament. While Rohit missed a few matches of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury before making a comeback, Hardik Pandya has missed a few matches as well, due to a back spasm.

Both of their selection in India's squad for Afghanistan series will reportedly depend on them clearing their fitness tests. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is expected to be available for all three ODIs.

The MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host the one-off Test starting from 6 June. The three ODIs will be held in Dharamsala (14 June), Lucknow (17 June) and Chennai (20 June).