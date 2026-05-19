Subscribe
Live Update

India vs Afghanistan Squad Announcement LIVE: Focus on Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of ODI series

India vs Afghanistan squad Announcement Live: The BCCI Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to announce the India squads for the one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

PN Vishnu
Updated19 May 2026, 01:09:48 PM IST
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's participation in the India vs Afghanistan ODI series depend on their fitness clearance.
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's participation in the India vs Afghanistan ODI series depend on their fitness clearance.

India vs Afghanistan squad Announcement Live: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the squad for India's upcoming home series against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series in June after the IPL 2026 season concludes. The three ODIs will act as an ideal early preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup that will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia late next year.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could reportedly be relieved of his vice-captaincy duties, whereas Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's selection in the squad is uncertain due to fitness concerns.

Both Rohit and Hardik suffered injuries during the ongoing IPL 2026 tournament. While Rohit missed a few matches of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury before making a comeback, Hardik Pandya has missed a few matches as well, due to a back spasm.

Both of their selection in India's squad for Afghanistan series will reportedly depend on them clearing their fitness tests. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is expected to be available for all three ODIs.

The MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host the one-off Test starting from 6 June. The three ODIs will be held in Dharamsala (14 June), Lucknow (17 June) and Chennai (20 June).

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
19 May 2026, 01:09:48 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan squad Announcement Live: Full schedule of Afghanistan tour of India

6-10 June: India vs Afghanistan one-off Test at MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

14 June: India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

17 June: India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

20 June: India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

19 May 2026, 01:02:03 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan squad Announcement Live: Will Virat Kohli play the ODI series?

Unlike Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli doesn't have any injury concerns, and is expected to feature in the ODI series against Afghanistan.

The ODI futures of both Kohli and Rohit have been a major talking point within the Indian cricket team leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Advertisement
19 May 2026, 12:52:57 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan squad Announcement Live: Will Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya play the ODI series?

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's selection in the Indian team for the ODI series against Afghanistan hinge on their fitness. According to a report in India Today, the BCCI is yet to come to a decision on the duo's participation as the board continue to assess their fitness.

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the ongoing IPL 2026 and missed a few matches, but has returned to action.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, has missed a few games due to back spasm.

19 May 2026, 12:38:57 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan squad Announcement Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India's squad announcement for the home series against Afghanistan. India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and three ODIs in June. The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI Selection Committee is set to announce the India squad for the upcoming series later today

Advertisement
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Afghanistan Squad Announcement LIVE: Focus on Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of ODI series
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts