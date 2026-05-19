India vs Afghanistan Squad Announcement LIVE: Focus on Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of ODI series

India vs Afghanistan squad Announcement Live: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the squad for India's upcoming home series against Afghanistan on Tuesday.
India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series in June after the IPL 2026 season concludes. The three ODIs will act as an ideal early preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup that will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia late next year.
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could reportedly be relieved of his vice-captaincy duties, whereas Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's selection in the squad is uncertain due to fitness concerns.
Both Rohit and Hardik suffered injuries during the ongoing IPL 2026 tournament. While Rohit missed a few matches of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury before making a comeback, Hardik Pandya has missed a few matches as well, due to a back spasm.
Both of their selection in India's squad for Afghanistan series will reportedly depend on them clearing their fitness tests. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is expected to be available for all three ODIs.
The MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host the one-off Test starting from 6 June. The three ODIs will be held in Dharamsala (14 June), Lucknow (17 June) and Chennai (20 June).
6-10 June: India vs Afghanistan one-off Test at MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
14 June: India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
17 June: India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
20 June: India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Unlike Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli doesn't have any injury concerns, and is expected to feature in the ODI series against Afghanistan.
The ODI futures of both Kohli and Rohit have been a major talking point within the Indian cricket team leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's selection in the Indian team for the ODI series against Afghanistan hinge on their fitness. According to a report in India Today, the BCCI is yet to come to a decision on the duo's participation as the board continue to assess their fitness.
Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the ongoing IPL 2026 and missed a few matches, but has returned to action.
Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, has missed a few games due to back spasm.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India's squad announcement for the home series against Afghanistan. India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and three ODIs in June. The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI Selection Committee is set to announce the India squad for the upcoming series later today