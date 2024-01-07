India vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play T20 series; Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj rested
India vs Afghanistan: The T20 series will mark the return of skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, who will play the shortest format of the game after 14 months
India vs Afghanistan: The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Sunday released Team India's squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20 international series against Afghanistan. The T20 series will mark the return of skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, who will play the shortest format of the game after 14 months. The selectors have decided to give some rest to India's star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj who bowled some impressive spells in South Africa.