India vs Afghanistan: Step-by-step guide to booking tickets for the IND vs AFG one-off Test in Mullanpur

Team India will be back in action when the Shubman Gill-led side takes on Afghanistan in a one-off Test at the MYS International Stadium in Mullanpur from 6 June. This will be India's first Test match since November 2025, when they hosted South Africa in a two-match series.

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India had lost that series 2-0. This will also be just the second time that India and Afghanistan are locking horns in a Test match. The last time the two teams met in Tests was in June 2018 in Bengaluru, when the match ended in just two days, with the hosts winning by an innings and 262 runs.

India had won the toss and opted to bat first. Centuries from Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, along with a fifty from Hardik Pandya, led India to 474. Afghanistan were all out for 109 in their first innings reply, and were asked to follow on.

It was a similar story from the visitors as they followed on, after they were bowled out for just 103 in 38.4 overs.

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Afghanistan, led by Hazmatullah Shahidi, will be looking to put up a much-improved performance against the hosts this time around.

India will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah after the pacer was rested for both the one-off Test and the three ODIs.

India's pace attack consists of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and the uncapped Gurnoor Brar, whereas Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin bowling attack. Another significant change in the Indian team is the new vice-captaincy.

Rishabh Pant was stripped of vice-captaincy amid poor performances, with KL Rahul being handed the role. Rishabh Pant, though, has retained his place in the squad along with Rahul and Dhruv Jurel as the other two wicketkeeper-batters.

Also Read | Afghanistan in talks with BCCI to host T20I series against India: Report

For Afghanistan, this is an opportunity to assess themselves against a top Indian Test side. They will rely on the likes of Rahmatullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmat Shah to come good.

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Among these three players, Rahmat is the one who has played the most matches—He has played 11 Tests and scored 970 runs at an average of 46.19. He has slammed three centuries, five fifties and even one double century.

Step-by-step guide to booking tickets for India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match? The tickets for the upcoming India vs Afghanistan one-off Test can be purchased via the District app and website. Once you open the app or website, you have to search for "India vs Afghanistan one-off Test".

A pop-up will appear. Click the pop-up, then click “book tickets” to select the preferred stand.

Here's a breakdown of the different stands and the prices:

General Stand Tickets South Upper Tier (Blocks A & B): These are the cheapest tickets ever and can be bought for ₹250 per head.

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Pavilion Stands South Pavilion A: ₹2000/-

Harbhajan Singh Pavilion B: ₹2500/-

These tickets provide comfortable seats and a better viewing experience.

Corporate Box Seats (Starting at ₹4000): These are premium seats that offer air-conditioned facilities and an unforgettable viewing experience.

AC Lounge (Level 1): Tickets start at ₹10,000 per person and include air-conditioned seating. Fans will also receive complimentary food and premium hospitality services.