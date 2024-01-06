India vs Afghanistan T20 series: Complete schedule, how to watch and more
The BCCI will monitor around 25 to 30 players during the IPL for the T20 World Cup team, and injuries or fitness issues may require backups for each position.
The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, faces a tough decision in picking the team for the T20s against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are willing to play in the World Cup in June. They, however, haven't played T20 for India since November 2022.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message