The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, faces a tough decision in picking the team for the T20s against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are willing to play in the World Cup in June. They, however, haven't played T20 for India since November 2022.

Media reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be rested. Meanwhile, as per a senior BCCI source, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are not fit for the Afghanistan series.

“Everything will be decided on the basis of the first month of IPL," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Workload management and monitoring core group during IPL," the source told PTI.

The BCCI is aware that it can't direct IPL teams on using players for the T20 World Cup after the IPL ends in May. It won’t be possible to ask teams to control a player's game time unless it's for injury reasons. Around 25 to 30 players will be watched during the IPL for the World Cup team.

Injuries or fitness issues in the IPL may lead to needing backups for each position. Hardik Pandya, who is all set to lead the Mumbai Indians for the first time, is the only player without a clear replacement.

India vs Afghanistan tour schedule

There will be 3 T20I cricket matches between India and Afghanistan. The first will be played on January 11 in Mohali. The second match will be played on January 14 in Indore while the third is on January 17 in Bengaluru. All the matches will start at 7 PM (India time).

The live stream of the India vs South Africa series of the key match will be available on the JioCinema app. The match can also be watched live on Sports 18 Network.

