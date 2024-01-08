India vs Afghanistan T20 series: Five key things to look forward to

The Indian selectors have gone for the status quo rather than addressing the elephant in the room by picking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their first T20 series in 14 months against Afghanistan which starts from 11 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another shot at glory for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Now that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been picked for the home series against Afghanistan beginning on January 11, it is a given that the famed duo will be a part of India's squad for the ICC showpiece in the US and Caribbean in June. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will mark their return after playing their last T20I more than a year ago. With the T20 World Cup approaching, their return will bolster India's attempt to fight the right combination for the mega tournament.

KL Rahul not included, India's hunt for the wicketkeeper to get close look With Rishabh Pant still recovering from his injuries and KL Rahul not included in the squad, the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson will have the opportunity to impress and make their place in the T20 World Cup set up. Former India opener, Aakash Chopra says that Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma may have been picked ahead of Ishan Kishan for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as they can bat in the middle-order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A new look middle-order for Team India Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will make up India's middle order and all three are known for playing some quick-fire knocks, especially towards death. All three left-handed batters will look to add versatility to the India line-up with Ravindra Jadeja the sole left-handed batter in the playing eleven.

Beyond Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar will lead the bowling line-up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. With Siraj struggling in the T20I, all three pacers will have the opportunity to make their spot in the team.

Another opportunity for Rinku Singh Rinku Singh, the young batter will be the one to watch out for during the entire series. He has produced some tremendous performances in the IPL as well as during India's series against South Africa. He could be one of the players who could breakthrough to seal his place in the T20 World Cup squad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*With Agency Inputs

