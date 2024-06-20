Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan in the Super 8 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados' Kensington Oval on 20 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The match appears one-sided, citing India's dominance over Afghanistan in T20 World Cup clashes. India has defeated Afghanistan in all three matches it faced in T20 World Cups and seven out of eight in T20Is.

However, the Kensington Oval's pitch at Barbados is known to test both batters and bowlers. It is not like the pitch in the USA, as it has bounce and swing, and the grounds are quick.

Apart from this, Afghanistan are renowned to turn tables in big tournaments. They finished sixth in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 after winning four of their league matches out of nine.

They have also won three out of four matches in the Group stage of this T20 World Cup and qualified for the Super 8s.

On the other hand, India is unbeaten in this T20 World Cup, with three wins and one washout due to rain.

India vs Afghanistan: Players to watch out for India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi,, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs Afghanistan: Pitch report The Barbados pitches are expected to be more favourable for batters and conducive to pacers. It can be said that fast bowlers have have and extra edge over spinners. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first and score more than 160-170 runs on this pitch.

India vs Afghanistan: Weather report Though there are slight chances of rain, it is expected that the fans will enjoy the 40-overs match.

India vs Afghanistan: Live streaming details The LIVE streaming of India vs Afghanistan will take place on star sports (telecast for tv) and Disney+Hotstar for digital. The toss will take place at 7:30 pm (IST) and the match will begin at 8 pm (IST).

