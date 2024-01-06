India Vs Afghanistan T20I series: BCCI likely to announce team today; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to be rested?
This will be India's final T20I assignment before the 2024 T20 World Cup, that begins 1 June in the USA and West Indies.
With the Indian cricket team all set to face Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series, beginning 11 January at Punjab's Mohali, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, which comprises SS Das and Salil Ankola, is reportedly set to pick the squad.
