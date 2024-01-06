With the Indian cricket team all set to face Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series, beginning 11 January at Punjab's Mohali, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, which comprises SS Das and Salil Ankola, is reportedly set to pick the squad.

This will be India's final T20I assignment before the 2024 T20 World Cup, which begins on 1 June in the USA and West Indies.

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to be staged in Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on 11 January, followed by the second on January 14 in Indore, and the final tie on 17 January in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to an Indian Express report, the selectors were scheduled to meet on Friday and pick the squad for the three T20Is against Afghanistan and the first two Tests of the five-match series against England, which begins from January 25 onwards. However, the announcement was not made on Friday.

Amid the T20 World Cup announcement by ICC on 5 January, it is uncertain whether the two stalwarts – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – will return to format after 13 months. The last time they played a T20I game was in the World Cup semifinal loss in 2022 Australia against England.

Both Kohli and Sharma had their focus on the 50-over format as 2023 was the ODI World Cup year, but now a discussion on whether they would at all be available for the T20 World Cup in 2024 is making the rounds.

According to a PTI report earlier this week, Rohit and Kohli have expressed their desire to participate in the World Cup in June. However, their return to the T20Is for the Afghanistan series remains uncertain.

Question on India's captain?

With Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav injured, India will most likely reveal the new captain unless Rohit also opts out of this series.

As per experts, Ravindra Jadeja could be an option, while Ruturaj Gaikwad is another option since he is out of injury.

Also, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj may be rested, as IE reported with the selectors wanting them fit for the long series against England starting later this month.

With agency inputs.

