India vs Afghanistan: Will Virat Kohli's struggle in opening order pose challenge in T20 World Cup match?
India vs Afghanistan: India will face Afghanistan in their first Super 8 T20 World Cup 2024 match at Kensington Oval in Barbados today.
India vs Afghanistan: In a highly anticipated match, India is gearing up to face Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados, today, June 20. Despite the recent weather challenges in the US, media reports assure that the weather will not disrupt today's match between India vs Afghanistan.