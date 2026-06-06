India vs Afghanistan: Yashasvi Jaiswal named Virat Kohli's replacement for upcoming ODI series

The BCCI on Saturday named Yashasvi Jaiswal as the replacement for the injured Virat Kohli for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury that he had sustained during the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) on 31 May.

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BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar hoped that Virat Kohli would be fit to take on England in a three-match ODI series in England. The ODI series is scheduled to begin on 14 July.

Will Virat Kohli be fit for England ODIs? "With Virat at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the (IPL) finals. We don't know the timelines yet," Ajit Agarkar said on Saturday while announcing the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

"But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," he added.

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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener was in excellent form during IPL 2026. He aggregated 675 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 165.85, and slammed five half-centuries and one century.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, is not a regular for India anymore. He last played an ODI in December 2025 against South Africa and has only played four ODIs till date since making his debut in the format in early 2025.

Also Read | Virat Kohli ruled out of India vs Afghanistan ODI series due to hamstring injury

Nevertheless, Jaiswal has the ability to provide aggressive starts for his team, and that is exactly what he will be looking to do against Afghanistan. Jaiswal did score an unbeaten 116 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in December 2025, which was the last ODI he played.

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BCCI still awaiting fitness clearances of Hardik, Rohit Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the board was still awaiting fitness clearances for Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai Indians duo had sustained injuries during IPL 2026. While Hardik has been enduring persistent back spasms, Rohit sustained a hamstring injury during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in April. He did return to action a few weeks later.

"Hardik is in CoE Bengaluru," Saikia said. "He is going through a rehabilitation programme. He will soon go for the final test, and he'll be in the process of clearance. Rohit will also visit the CoE in the next two to three days. We are awaiting their final fitness clearance," he added.

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Hardik Pandya was notably absent from the three T20I squads that the BCCI named on Saturday. However, Agarkar stated that with the focus on the 2027 ODI World Cup, a few players are likely to be rested and rotated.

"With regards to Hardik, he's part of the ODI squad. There will be some rest and rotation with regards to T20I, with WC 18 months away, he gives us a lot of balance. If he's bowling well enough, we'll assess how he goes," Agarkar said.

The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan will get underway on 13 June in Dharamsala. The remaining two ODIs will be played on 17 June (Lucknow) and 20 June (Chennai).