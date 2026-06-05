India vs Afghanistan: Youngsters in focus in one-off Test; preview, head-to-head, likely playing XIs and more

With IPL 2026 done and dusted, the focus is back on international cricket as India will host Afghanistan in a one-off Test match in Mullanpur, starting from Saturday, 6 June.

This will be just the second time that India and Afghanistan are locking horns in a Test match. The two teams last faced off in a Test before this in June 2018, in a one-off Test in Bengaluru.

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India, led by Ajinkya Rahane, scripted a dominant performance back then to clinch a remarkable win by an innings and 262 runs.

India last played a Test in November 2025, when they hosted South Africa for a two-match series.

The hosts went down 0-2 in that series, but this time around, the Shubman Gill-led side will be looking to start afresh.

And even though this match is not part of the World Test Championship (WTC), it sets the perfect opportunity for India to test their bench strength. The one-off Test will be followed by three ODIs between the two teams.

For Afghanistan, this is an opportunity to forget the ghosts of the past and just put their best foot forward.

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India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in Tests India and Afghanistan have locked horns only once in Tests. That was in 2018 in Bengaluru, when India thumped Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs.

India won the toss and decided to bat first, and the hosts rode on centuries from Murali Vijay (105) and Shikhar Dhawan (107) to post a total of 474. Afghanistan squandered in their first innings reply after they were bowled out for just 109.

Still trailing India by 366 runs, the visitors were asked to follow on. Nothing much changed for Afghanistan in their second innings, as Ravindra Jadeja's four-fer helped India bundle out the Afghans for just 103, completing a dominant win.

Mullanpur pitch report The pitch at the MYS International Stadium in Mullanpur is likely to provide a balanced competition between bat and ball.

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The black soil surface is likely to provide good carry and bounce, which could help pacers make an instant impact with the new ball. As the Test progresses, the pitch is expected to slow down. This will allow spinners to provide more grip and turn with the ball.

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Mullanpur weather forecast Throughout the five days, the weather in Mullanpur is expected to be clear, with temperatures ranging between 35°C and 38°C. Hazy sunshine can be expected. There is a possibility of thunderstorms during the morning session on Day 1, but it is likely to be less threatening as far as the match is concerned.

India vs Afghanistan team news India: Sai Sudharsan is all set to bat at the No.3 spot with head coach Gautam Gambhir confirming the same on Friday. Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar will lead the spin bowling attack, with either Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey coming on as the third spinner. Both are currently uncapped players.

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Afghanistan: Afghanistan will be missing Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran, both of whom have been rested for the one-off Test against India. Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai have made their returns to the Test squad, although they have just played one Test so far. Ramanullah Gurbaz and Nangeyalia Kharote are likely to make their Test debuts.

Likely playing XIs India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harsh Dubey / Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan: Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Afsar Zazai (Wicketkeeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Zia Sharifi, Nangeyalia Kharotai

Where can fans watch the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test? Fans in India can watch the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test on the Star Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will also be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will begin at 9.30 AM on all five days, with the toss scheduled to take place at 9 AM on the first day.

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