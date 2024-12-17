India vs Aus 3rd Test Day 4: Rain plays spoilsport, what it means for India?

On Day 4 of the 3rd Test, India reached 167-6 at lunch, struggling against Australia amid rain delays. 

Published17 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Australian players appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy, third right, during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024(AP)

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4: India reached 167-6 at lunch on Tuesday, day four of the third Test against Australia. As the team continues to struggle to regain ground on the fourth day, rain is playing spoilsport in the match in Brisbane.

The match was stopped twice due to mild rain showers on the fourth day, and the weather will likely affect the game throughout the day. The match stopped for a while around 6:40 am (IST). However, the showers weren't heavy and the game resumed after some time.

India vs Australia weather forecast

India vs Australia is likely to be obstructed due to small and sporadic episodes of rain showers on Tuesday. The match began at 9:20 AM local time (4:50 IST) on December 17. According to AccuWeather, there was a 49% chance of precipitation between 8 am and 10 am in Brisbane.

As expected, rain also affected the match in the early morning. The possibility of rainfall in the city is higher later in the day. According to the forecast, the chances of precipitation will rise to 55% around 11 a.m., indicating a higher risk of the first half of the session being marred by rain.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 score

Resuming at 51 for 4, India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma (10) early, but opener Rahul held on to the other end, bringing up his 17th Test half-century off 85 balls.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (41) and Nitish Reddy (7) were at the crease during the lunch break with India still trailing by 278 runs.

Dropped on the first ball of the day by Steve Smith off Pat Cummins, Rahul hit 8 fours during his 139-ball knock. He was dismissed by Nathan Lyon with Smith redeeming himself with a blinder at slip.

 

First Published:17 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST
