India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill era begins in Perth, all eyes on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: The Indian team will begin a new era in the 50-over format when new captain Shubman Gill walks out for the toss against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the first ODI on Sunday. After a successful start to his captaincy career in Tests, the BCCI transferred the ODI leadership duties from Rohit Sharma to Gill, keeping an eye on the future.
The India vs Australia ODI series also marks the beginning of the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. Besides, the focus will be on the comeback of Rohit and Virat Kohli in the Indian set-up for the first time after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The Indians look a formidable side even without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. On the other hand, Australia were forced to make a few changes to their squads with Josh Philippe, Matthew Kuhnemann and Marnus Labuschagne being the latest entrants.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs Australia ODI series. The first ODI between India and Australia will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.
Australia enjoy a 84-58 head-to-head record against India in ODIs. 10 games ended in no results. India's last meeting against Australia came in the semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where Rohit Sharma's men emerged victorious by four wickets.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Renshaw, Matt Short, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Prasidh Krishna
A year after a baptism by fire on his Test debut, Nitish Kumar Reddy returns to Optus Stadium — fitter, sharper, and poised for an ODI debut that could redefine India’s quest for a true all-format seam-bowling all-rounder.
Shubman Gill stayed composed and reserved during his media session at Matilda Bay, only relaxing when asked about his own batting. Most questions, naturally, turned to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, returning after eight months and retired from other formats. While Gill praised the chance to captain such legends and learn from their leadership, it was clear he was far more at ease talking about himself.
The series also marks the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian setup after seven months. The duo last played for India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They retired from T20Is and Tests.
The series marks a special beginning for Shubman Gill, who is making a debut as ODI skipper. Gill replaced Rohit Sharma.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Australia first ODI in Perth.
