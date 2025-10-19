India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill era begins in Perth, all eyes on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: The Indian team will begin a new era in the 50-over format when new captain Shubman Gill walks out for the toss against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the first ODI on Sunday. After a successful start to his captaincy career in Tests, the BCCI transferred the ODI leadership duties from Rohit Sharma to Gill, keeping an eye on the future.

The India vs Australia ODI series also marks the beginning of the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. Besides, the focus will be on the comeback of Rohit and Virat Kohli in the Indian set-up for the first time after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Indians look a formidable side even without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. On the other hand, Australia were forced to make a few changes to their squads with Josh Philippe, Matthew Kuhnemann and Marnus Labuschagne being the latest entrants.

Where to watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI in India?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs Australia ODI series. The first ODI between India and Australia will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia ODI head-to-head

Australia enjoy a 84-58 head-to-head record against India in ODIs. 10 games ended in no results. India's last meeting against Australia came in the semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where Rohit Sharma's men emerged victorious by four wickets.

India vs Australia 1st ODI probable XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Renshaw, Matt Short, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Prasidh Krishna