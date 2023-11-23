Days after India and Australia faced off in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, the archrivals will clash again on November 23. However, this time, the format is different. The first T20 match between the two will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match starts at 7 PM.

Suryakumar Yadav, after a not-so-impressive World Cup campaign, will lead India against the Aussies. He is India’s fourth T20 captain this year, followed by Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Matthew Wade will captain Australia. Unlike Surya, he’s already led his team in the T20 format.

India vs Australia head-to-head records

India and Australia have played 26 T20s so far. India have won 15 of those and Australia 10. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches between these teams, India have won 3 and Australia 2.

These two teams clashed on September 25, 2022, in Hyderabad, when India beat Australia by 6 wickets, thanks to Suryakumar’s 69 off 36 balls.

India vs Australia fantasy team

Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (VC) and Sean Abbott.

India vs Australia pitch report

Visakhapatnam is not a new venue for these two teams. They clashed in an ODI in March over here. Australia bundled out India for 117 in that cricket match and chased the score in 11 overs. The visitors won by 10 wickets. The pitch is expected to offer equal opportunities to the batting and fielding teams.

India vs Australia weather

The conditions are likely to be tough for players with 88% humidity in Visakhapatnam, as per Weather.com. There is a 5-10% chance of rain even though the chances are less in the evening. The temperature will remain between 24 and 29 degrees.

India vs Australia prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that Australia will beat India.

View Full Image India vs Australia 1st T20: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, whoever chases the score will end up winning the match. MyKhel, too, says that Australia are likely to win and take a lead in the T20 series. We believe it’s a different India squad. Barring a couple, no other player has the baggage of the final loss in their mind. India will take advantage of the home conditions and win.

