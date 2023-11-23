India vs Australia 1st T20 match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs AUS match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
India and Australia will clash in a T20 match on November 23, with Suryakumar Yadav leading India and Matthew Wade leading Australia.
Days after India and Australia faced off in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, the archrivals will clash again on November 23. However, this time, the format is different. The first T20 match between the two will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match starts at 7 PM.