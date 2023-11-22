India vs Australia 1st T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
The Indian side would be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been appointed as the stand-in-skipper in place of the injured Hardik Pandya. The match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag from 7 pm onwards, on November 23.
Barely four days after they squared off in the finals of ICC World Cup 2023, India and Australia would be facing each other again on November 23, as the Twenty20 series between the two teams begins. The first T20 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam (Vizag) from 7 pm onwards.