Barely four days after they squared off in the finals of ICC World Cup 2023, India and Australia would be facing each other again on November 23, as the Twenty20 series between the two teams begins. The first T20 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam (Vizag) from 7 pm onwards.

The Indian side would be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been appointed as the stand-in-skipper in place of the injured Hardik Pandya. The Australian team would be led by wicket keeper-batter Matthew Wade, who was not part of the World Cup winning squad.

The T20 clash is expected to generate significant interest amongst the fans due to its timing. A number of players in both the teams faced each other during the high-stake World Cup final in Ahmedabad, and the contest between them would be intriguing in that context, analysts said.

Notably, India's quest to win the World Cup title was crushed by the Pat Cummins-led Australia, which registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in the final played in Ahmedabad. Put to bat first, the Indian team was able to put up a below-par score of 240. The Australians chased down the target with seven overs to spare.

Travis Head, the Australian batter who was awarded player of the match for his 137-run knock, would be in action tomorrow as well in the T20 match against India.

Also Read: Ahmedabad pitch ‘backfired’ on India: Fans, cricket legends comment on how ‘sub-continental conditions’ helped Australia

India squad for T20 series

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad for T20 series

Matthew Wade (Capt), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia T20: When and where to watch

The India vs Australia 1st T20 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The live-streaming of the match would also be available on on the JioCinema app and website from 7 pm.

