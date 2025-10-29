India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav's men start afresh in Canberra after loss in ODIs

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE Score: After losing the ODI series, the Indian team will start afresh in the five-match T20I series against Australia, the first of which starts on Wednesday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Indian team are coming after a triumphant Asia Cup 2025 campaign under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. Notably, the Men in Blue are not likely to tinker with the playing XI but the fast and bouncy pitches in Australia will leave the Indian team management think about their bowling combination.

India vs Australia head-to-head in T20Is

Unlike in ODIs, India enjoy a 20-11 head-to-head record in T20Is. Only one game ended in a no result. On Australian soil, India enjoy a 7-4 head-to-head record in 12 matches. One game ended in no result.

When and where to watch IND vs AUS 1st T20I?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India's tour of Australia. The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:45 PM IST on Wednesday. Live streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 1st T20I predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Short, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Tanveer Sangha.