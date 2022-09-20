India vs Australia 1st T20I: Where to watch,timings, live streaming details

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma has made it clear that K L Rahul will be his opening partner in Australia but there is a possibility that Virat Kohli gets to open alongside him
India will start off their home series against Australia from today. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25.
India will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup when a three-match home series against Australia begins at Mohali.
The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be taking place at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali and the first T20I cricket match between India and Australia will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 20). The T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India. The online streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Australia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
All eyes are on this T20I series against Australia and another home series against South Africa, starting from October 28, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. These will serve as quality match practice for Men in Blue for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will go on from October 16 to November 13 this year.
"I wanted to bring security in the team that is why we announced the team for both the series before the World Cup (Australia and South Africa). In Asia Cup also we more less had the same team," said Rohit ahead of the series opener against Australia.
"In these six games we want to keep trying what we can achieve with different styles. It is all about going out and trying to find ways of exploring ourselves but there is no limit to trying new things. You can extend yourself in so many directions to achieve so many things for the team."
India's top-four are pretty much sorted but the jury is still out on the role of wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the playing eleven.
Australia squad for T20I series against India: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
