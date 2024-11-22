India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: India and Australia will renew their rivalry in the Border Gavaskar Trophy when both teams face off in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday (November 22). While Australia are coming into this Test match fresh, the visitors were humiliated 0-3 by New Zealand at home.
A lot of talk has been around Virat Kohli coming into this Test series. Kohli, who has an impressive Test record in Australia, has endured a tough form recently in red-ball cricket and would be eager to get back to form against the best in the world.
To make matters worse, India will be without captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in Perth. While Rohit is on a paternity leave, Gill was ruled out after injuring his thumb during a training session. That leaves India to go with a relatively youngster-loaded top six. In fact, three players in the Indian top six will play in Australia for the first time.
On a bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah will head the pace attack which will also have Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to be India's lone spinner with all-rounder Nitish Reddy expected to make debut.
As far as Australia are concerned, they will go full strength with a pace attack that consists captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood.
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (C)
Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
No runs from the bat of the two Indian players so far. Mitchell Starc starts off with a bye and there is another no ball in the over to provide India another run. Starc, however, doesn't give Jaiswal anything to do and tests the left-hander thoroughly.
Yashsasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have opened the batting for India at the Optus stadium in Perth. Mitchell Starc takes the new ball against the Indian opening pair.
KL Rahul is wearing his pads as he gears up to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Meanwhile, Devdutt Paddikal will be batting at the number 3 spot for India.
For the better part of a decade, the biggest debate that India had was whether to pick Ashwin or Jadeja while playing away from home. As it turns out, the new team management has picked neither as Washington Sundar on his current form finds a place in the Indian team.
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (C).
Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Jasprit Bumrah has won the toss and decided to bat first at Perth. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana will make their international debut. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar both don't find a place in the Indian XI as Washington Sundar acts as the lone spinner.
In a video posted by BCCI on X, Padikkal wrote, "It feels quite surreal, to be honest. The intensity during practice sessions is incredibly high — you can feel the challenge and sense that everyone is ready and eager for the big series ahead. Training with the Indian team always feels as intense as an actual match, and it's a pleasure to be part of it.
"When I came here for the eight-hour stint, I had a hope in the back of my mind that I could perform well enough to stay longer. I'm thrilled to have this opportunity now, and I hope to make the most of it," the left hander added
Given Shubman Gill's injury, team India have added Devdutt Padikkal to the Indian, meaning it is all but certain that the youngster could make his debut for the national team.
Live action is all set to begin in Perth from 7:50am India time. Meanwhile, toss will be held from 30 minutes prior to that at 7:20am India time.
It will interesting to see the kind of selection choices that India will make given the lack of some key players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. In all likeliness, there could be at least 1 debut for India today.
India will be missing the services of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the first Test. While Rohit is currently on a paternity leave, Gill injured his thumb a few days back.
Hello and welcome to Day 1 at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the first Test between India and Australia. India are coming after a 0-3 defeat against New Zealand.