IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon OUT on 5, Harshit Rana gets his second
LIVE UPDATES

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon OUT on 5, Harshit Rana gets his second

2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Livemint

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are currently batting at the Optum Stadium in Perth. The last Australian batting pair would want to reduce the Indian 1st innings lead and cause some some pain to the Men in Blue

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Harshit Rana has got 2 wickets in the match so far. (AFP)Premium
IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Harshit Rana has got 2 wickets in the match so far. (AFP)

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Indian pacers spearheaded a stunning comeback on Friday, helping the Men in Blue claw back into the game after being bowled out for just 150 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

With three wickets remaining in Australia's first innings, skipper Jasprit Bumrah's primary focus will be on preventing the tailenders from adding crucial runs. Ideally, India would aim to dismiss Australia for under 100 and secure a first-innings lead of over 50 runs. At stumps, Alex Carey (19) and Mitchell Starc (6) were keeping Australia's innings alive.

Earlier on Day 1, Bumrah almost single-handedly dismantled the Australian top order, claiming 4 wickets for just 17 runs. Mohammed Siraj chipped in with two wickets, while debutant Harshit Rana marked his maiden Test with a crucial scalp. 

India’s batting lineup, however, faltered once again, with key players failing to deliver. Crucial contributions from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped get the team to a somewhat respectable total of 150.

23 Nov 2024, 08:34:06 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: IND 79/9 after 35 overs

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Michell Starc's approach here is coming more and more under question as the left hander looks to stay on the crease instead of scoring runs. His batting partner on the other end, Josh Hazlewood looks to hit everything out of the ground but with no contact whatsoever.

23 Nov 2024, 08:22:31 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon OUT on 5

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon is the 9th batter to get OUT for Australia and the Kangaroo innings now looks close to finish with just 79 runs on the board. Rana gets the ball to knip from the crease and gets the extra bounce which turns out to be the undoing of Lyon.

23 Nov 2024, 08:12:21 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: IND 74/8 after 31 overs

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon displayed some intent in the over, driving a ball through the off side. Australia managed to add four runs from the over—a seemingly small contribution but potentially crucial given the precarious state of the game.

23 Nov 2024, 08:08:20 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: AUS 70/8 after 30 overs

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Harshit Rana bowls a tight over, giving no freebies to Mitchell Starc. A little bit of chit chat between Starc and Rana between the over who were teamates during KKR. 

23 Nov 2024, 08:01:53 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Perfect start for Indian captain

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Bumrah sets the tone of the day for India, taking the crucial wicket of Alex Carey while not giving anything to Nathan Lyon. Bumrah has just given away 17 runs in this match, taken 5 wickets and and more or less single handedly changed the momentum of the game.

23 Nov 2024, 07:58:54 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Alex Carey OUT on 21

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah dismisses the last established batter for Australia, getting Alex Carey caught behind on a score of 21. Bumrah gets a well deserved fifer, the 11th of his career. Nathan Lyon now joins Mitchell Starc at the middle.

23 Nov 2024, 07:50:24 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Live action begins

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Live action has begun at the Optus stadium in Perth on Day 2 with Alex Carey and Michell Starc getting back to the crease after an overnight halt. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana gets the ball to begin with for India.

23 Nov 2024, 07:41:31 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ‘Hard to judge Kohli’ says Michael Vaughan

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Speaking to Fox Sports, Michael Vaughan said, "It is too hard to judge him. Coming out of the crease in Perth when the ball is bouncing is a tactic not many try to pull off and he went for that. It bounced and he found the outside edge. But I think that now we have seen Australia (bat), this was clearly kind of a pitch where you had to be proactive because there's plenty of balls out there," 

"So generally in this era of the game, when the pitch does anything, players try to play aggressively and try to do things to disrupt the bowler. It's not a tactic I would have used. But...Virat Kohli is a legend of the game and you had to try to do something," the former cricketer added

23 Nov 2024, 07:41:31 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Gautam Gambhir's advice for Nitish Reddy

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Speaking about the advice he got from India head coach, Nitish Kumar Reddy said, "Even I heard a lot about Perth and I still remember the last practice we were having and after the practice, I had a chat with Gautam Sir and he was mentioning (that) when you get any bouncers, or something like that, sharp spells, you just take it on your shoulders," 

"(He said) ‘Just feel like you are taking a bullet for your country’. That really helped me a lot. Like that just boosted me up. The Perth wicket, everyone was talking like there is a good bounce in this wicket (and) when he said that thing, and I felt like (I) needed to take bullets for (my) country. That’s the best thing I have heard from Gautam Sir," the all rounder added

