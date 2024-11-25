India vs Australia 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah says ‘wicket less spicy than…’ after India breaches Perth fortress

  • India vs Australia 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah led India to a significant 296-run victory over Australia in Perth, highlighting the team's resilience after early pressure.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published25 Nov 2024, 02:03 PM IST
India vs Australia 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah captained India to one of it's most significant overseas victories, as they triumphed over Australia in Perth by a commanding 296 runs. Speaking about the win, the captain said “this wicket was a little less spicy than the last one.”

Jasprit Bumrah acknowledged that while the Indian team was under pressure during the first few innings, he was very proud about how his men tackled the situation in the course of the match.

“Very happy with the beginning. Were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded after that - very proud. Played here in 2018. I remember that when you start here, the wicket is a little soft and then it gets quicker and quicker. Was relying on that experience. This wicket was a little less spicy than the last one…” said Jasprit Bumrah, while addressing the media after the match.

India vs Australia 1st Test: What led to the largest-ever win?

In the match, Bumrah led from the front, taking a total of 8 wickets in the match—5 in the first innings and 3 in the second.

With Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy, and brilliant centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the second innings, India crushed a struggling Australia. This victory is not just significant—it marks India's largest-ever Test win by runs on foreign soil.

Only once before has a team won by a larger margin after being bowled out for 150 or fewer in the first innings—when the West Indies defeated Australia in Bridgetown in 1991.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's ‘best test innings so far…’

Jasprit Bumrah said that Jaiswal played his “best Test innings so far.” While Jaiswal is naturally an attacking player, he demonstrated patience by leaving many balls instead of going after every delivery. According to Bumrah, this approach helped Jaiswal play a solid innings, which contributed to India's dominant 295-run victory in the series opener against Australia, reported PTI.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:03 PM IST
