India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming: Perth rain forecast in BGT opener, probable XIs, how to watch in India

There is a possibility of rain on the eve of the first Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. According to AccuWeather, the opening day could also experience 20 per cent of rain.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Nov 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Australian captain Pat Cummins (L) shakes hands with India's Jasprit Bumrah after posing with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth.
Australian captain Pat Cummins (L) shakes hands with India’s Jasprit Bumrah after posing with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth.(AFP)

India will start from zero when they take on Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia in Perth on Friday (November 20). Having lost to New Zealand 0-3 at home recently, a 4-0 win against Australia on Australian soil looks a distant dream for India, which is an absolute necessity for the visitors for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to take place next year.

While Australia will be taking the field in full strength, India will be without the services of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in Perth. Rohit is currently on a paternity leave and is expected to join before the second Test in Adelaide. As far as Gill is concerned, the right-handed batter suffered a thumb injury while fielding during a training session and is likely to be sidelined for around two weeks.

Perth weather forecast for IND vs AUS 1st Test

However, the Perth sky wore a gloomy look on Thursday and is expected to experience rain later on the day. According to AccuWeather.com, there are 20 per cent chances of rain on the opening day of the Test match (November 22). The weather forecast for the remaining days are sunny with no chances of rain.

With the rain forecast on Thursday, the toss will play a crucial role in the game as it will leave the playing strip damp in Day 1 morning. Winning the toss and bowling first would be ideal for both captains unless they have other strategies.

India vs Australia 1st Test probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, R Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (C) Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

Live streaming details of India vs Australia 1st Test

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at the multispecialty Optus Stadium in Perth. The IND vs AUS first Test starts at 7:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India's tour of Australia. The India vs Australia first Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs Australia first Test will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 01:35 PM IST
