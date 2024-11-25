India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates: Usman Khwaja OUT on 4, AUS 17/4 after 6 overs

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates: India is close to a remarkable Test victory over Australia at Perth, needing just 7 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah's impactful bowling has already claimed the wickets of 2 Aussie batters in the 2nd innings, with more likely to follow on Monday.

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts after his dismissal off India�s paceman Jasprit Bumrah during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 24, 2024. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne reacts after his dismissal off India�s paceman Jasprit Bumrah during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 24, 2024. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

India vs Australia 1st Test Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah led India are just 7 wickets away from securing a historic victory at the Optus stadium in Perth. After putting a total of 534 runs to chase in the fourth innings, Jasprit Bumrah once again reigned down the Aussie batters and took the crucial wickets of Nathan McSweeney and Marcus Labuchagne before the end of Day 3. Mohammed Siraj also got the crucial wicket of Pat Cummins, forcing the Aussies to bring their full-fledged batters to the crease. 

With the ball still just about 4.3 overs old, Indian pacers and Bumrah in particular could once again play a crucial role in dismantling the Aussie batting line up. If the threat of Bumrah and his pacers wasn't enough, Kangaroos are chasing a total that has never been chased in Test cricket history. 

Meanwhile, it is a very rare feat for a team to come to Australia and win their first Test match. India have only achieved to do this once during the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy which they won.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates: Usman Khwaja OUT on 4, AUS 17/4 after 6 overs

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.000.00
      Chennai
      79,661.000.00
      Delhi
      79,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.