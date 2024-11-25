India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates: Usman Khwaja OUT on 4, AUS 17/4 after 6 overs

India vs Australia 1st Test Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah led India are just 7 wickets away from securing a historic victory at the Optus stadium in Perth. After putting a total of 534 runs to chase in the fourth innings, Jasprit Bumrah once again reigned down the Aussie batters and took the crucial wickets of Nathan McSweeney and Marcus Labuchagne before the end of Day 3. Mohammed Siraj also got the crucial wicket of Pat Cummins, forcing the Aussies to bring their full-fledged batters to the crease.

With the ball still just about 4.3 overs old, Indian pacers and Bumrah in particular could once again play a crucial role in dismantling the Aussie batting line up. If the threat of Bumrah and his pacers wasn't enough, Kangaroos are chasing a total that has never been chased in Test cricket history.