India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates: Usman Khwaja OUT on 4, AUS 17/4 after 6 overs

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates: India is close to a remarkable Test victory over Australia at Perth, needing just 7 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah's impactful bowling has already claimed the wickets of 2 Aussie batters in the 2nd innings, with more likely to follow on Monday.

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne reacts after his dismissal off India�s paceman Jasprit Bumrah during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 24, 2024. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

India vs Australia 1st Test Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah led India are just 7 wickets away from securing a historic victory at the Optus stadium in Perth. After putting a total of 534 runs to chase in the fourth innings, Jasprit Bumrah once again reigned down the Aussie batters and took the crucial wickets of Nathan McSweeney and Marcus Labuchagne before the end of Day 3. Mohammed Siraj also got the crucial wicket of Pat Cummins, forcing the Aussies to bring their full-fledged batters to the crease. 

With the ball still just about 4.3 overs old, Indian pacers and Bumrah in particular could once again play a crucial role in dismantling the Aussie batting line up. If the threat of Bumrah and his pacers wasn't enough, Kangaroos are chasing a total that has never been chased in Test cricket history. 

Meanwhile, it is a very rare feat for a team to come to Australia and win their first Test match. India have only achieved to do this once during the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy which they won.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
