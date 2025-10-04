India vs Australia Squad Announcement Live Updates: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's return in ODIs in Australia

India vs Australia Squad Announcement Live Updates: All eyes will be on the BCCI office in Mumbai as the Indian squad for the white-ball tour of Australia is likely to be announced on Saturday. The announcement coincides with the ongoing India vs West Indies first Test match in Ahmedabad. More than the squad, the anticipation revolves around the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad.

The duo has already retired from T20Is and Tests and last played together for India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. India are scheduled to play three ODIs, starting on October 19, followed by a five T20Is from October 29.