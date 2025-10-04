India vs Australia Squad Announcement Live Updates: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's return in ODIs in Australia

India vs Australia Squad Announcement Live Updates: All eyes will be on the BCCI office in Mumbai as the Indian squad for the white-ball tour of Australia is likely to be announced on Saturday. The announcement coincides with the ongoing India vs West Indies first Test match in Ahmedabad. More than the squad, the anticipation revolves around the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad.
The duo has already retired from T20Is and Tests and last played together for India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. India are scheduled to play three ODIs, starting on October 19, followed by a five T20Is from October 29.
The selectors will have some tough calls to make today, especially for ODIs. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are unavailable due to respective injuries. While Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube may be considered for the all-rounder role, but who to replace Pant? KL Rahul is most likely to don the big gloves while Sanju Samson may board the flight as cover.
Not just Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer too. The middle-order batter got overlooked for the Asia Cup 2025 despite a strong show in IPL with 600-plus runs and led Punjab Kings to runners-up title. Will BCCI continue to ignore Shreyas even after his hundred on India A return?
Rohit Sharma is reported to have shed a lot of weight to be back in shape ahead of the Australian tour. The Indian captain has been working hard in Mumbai with Abhishek Nayar and others.
Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have set their sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup. But the bigger question is will Rohit return to captaincy. After Rohit quit T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav took over the leadership duties while in Tests, Shubman Gill has been managing the role. Will India see three different captains in three formats?
There is a huge anticipation around the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ODI setup. Both the batters have not played for India fr seven months after quitting Test and T20I cricket. While Kohli have been training hard in his new home in the UK, Rohit underwent a huge transformation, something that has amazed the fans.
