India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Why Rohit Sharma chose Ravichandran Ashwin over Washington Sundar in Adelaide?

Leading the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 1-0, India made three changes from Perth including the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in the second Test in Adelaide on Friday. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came in place of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel while Ashwin replaced Washington Sundar in the pink-ball Test.

There might be a debate on why Ravichandran Ashwin was picked over Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI as both brings the same kind of skillset on the table. However, Ashwin's record in pink-ball Tests pipped him over Jadeja and Sundar in Adelaide.

Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker for India in pink-ball Tests with 18 scalps to his credit including a five wickets against Australia in Adelaide in 2020. It was the same Test match, where India were bowled out for infamous 36. Ashwin's 18 wickets have come in five matches.

Compared to Ashwin, both Jadeja and Sundar have just one wicket each in day-night Tests. As far as Australia are concerned, the hosts have made only one change in Scott Boland who came in place of injured Josh Hazlewood.

Meanwhile, Rohit will be batting outside of the top two for the first time in Tests after 2018. The Indian captain sacrificed his spot in the batting line-up after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal did magic in Perth in the absence of Rohit.

"I'm batting in the middle order, which is different but I'm ready for the challenge. I have been here for two weeks now. Ready to go now," Rohit said after winning the toss. India chose to bat first in Adelaide.

India vs Australia playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.